This week started the trial of former Midland County jailer, Jessica Caro. She was arrested back in 2015 for the murder of her girlfriend.

Former Midland County jailer on trial

Caro is accused of killing her girlfriend and then making the scene look like a suicide. Her trial started Tuesday and has been going on all week.

Midland Police said they responded to a report of a woman who shot herself after a domestic fight back in 2015.

When they arrived at the scene on Jax Avenue, police said they found, 22- year old, Krysta Dawn Copeland dead with one gunshot wound to her head.

According to a report by the Midland Reporter Telegram, Caro called police and told officers that she heard a gunshot, kicked down the bedroom door and found her girlfriend dead.

The autopsy report confirmed the gunshot wound could not be self-inflicted because the shot was fired from a greater distance than what Copeland could do herself.

At Caro's hearing today at the Midland County Courthouse, Caro took the stand.

Judge Jeffrey Robnett called up two witnesses Dr. Kendall Crowns, a medical examiner and Richard Ernest a forensic scientist.

The trail is expected to continue on Monday where the closing arguments will be read.

