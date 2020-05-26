Former MCH nurse takes on COVID-19 in New York hospital

Anil Gorania traded in his scrubs at MCH for a hard hit hospital in New York.

"One of the first things I noticed was pictures of the families they've posted on the door and in the rooms,” former MCH nurse Anil Gorania said. “ They're laminated with a story highlighting their life. You look at the picture and then you look at the patient and they're unrecognizable. The family can't be there and sometimes the only person they will see in those 12 hours is me. So I carry the weight of that entire community everytime I walk through that door."

The nurse says he's seen a COVID-19 patient die on nearly every shift he's worked.

But the former West Texas nurse says he's lifted up by the small gestures of appreciation.

"On the drive to the hospital, the boulevard, it's lined with signs, hand-made posters, bedsheets, and chalk drawings on the ground that are stunning,” Gorania said. “And they say things like heroes walk through this door, and you are vital, and thank you for fighting the virus for us."

Gorania says he'll continue to put on his mask every day, until he can't take it anymore.

"Every breath is a little bit of a battle because you have to breathe extra hard when you're in that mask all day. When you finally take that mask off, it's amazing because you get to breathe for the first time in hours without the extra effort. It's the best thing in the world to take that mask off and say I'm safe for a few minutes."

