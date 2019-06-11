Former Howard County deputy charged with animal cruelty

A former Howard County Sheriff's deputy has been arrested following an animal cruelty investigation.

According to our partners at KBest Media, James Dunlap was arrested on Tuesday morning on charges of animal cruelty.

Sheriff Stan Parker told KBest Media that their investigation was launched on May 6 when deputies found a neglected and malnourished dog.

The dog was taken to a licensed veterinarian who confirmed that it was malnourished and neglected and the arrest was made.

Dunlap's bond was set at $5,000.

According to KBest, Dunlap resigned from the sheriff's office in January on an unrelated matter.

The dog has now been rescued by an animal adoption organization.