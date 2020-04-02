Former Andrews choir director sentenced to 8 years for child pornography charge

A former Andrewes choir director who was arrested in October for possessing child pornography has now been sentenced.

Gary Lynn Ragland, 57, was sentenced by a federal judge on Thursday to serve 8 years in prison and pay $60,000 in fines and restitution.

Ragland was accused of using a school-issued laptop to view child pornography.

The investigation into Ragland began in September when the Andrews Middle School web filter flagged pornography that was being searched on his computer.

Ragland eventually admitted to accessing child pornography on a daily basis and said he used his school laptop to view/possess more than 5,000 images depicting child pornography.

According to the Department of Justice, Ragland also admitted inappropriately touching four children. He also admitted to a previous incident where he was accused of inappropriately touching a student.

“Even amid the coronavirus pandemic, we are still achieving justice for our most vulnerable victims. This middle school choir director admitted to inappropriately touching multiple children and to using his school issued computer to download massive amounts of child pornography. He will now spend 97 months in federal prison,” stated U.S. Attorney Bash.