Ford shows off electric F-150 pickup by towing a freight train

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made bold claims about the company's upcoming electric pickup. Now Ford, maker of America's most popular pickup truck, is already pushing back with a demonstration of what its planned electric F-150 could be capable of doing.

Ford (F) released video of a prototype electric F-150 towing a line of freight train cars weighing, according to Ford, over 1 million pounds.

After that was done, Ford added train cars carrying 42 F-150 pickups -- one for every year that the Ford F-series has been the bestselling truck in America -- and pulled the train again.

With the trucks, the train weight rose to 1.25 million pounds, according to Ford.

