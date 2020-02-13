Food Court: Tuxedo Strawberries with OC

Victor Bagan, the Odessa College Culinary Arts Department Chair, shows us how to make Tuxedo Strawberries.

Ingredients:

• 18 medium fresh strawberries with stems

• 12 ozs White Chocolate

• 12 ozs Dark Chocolate

Directions:

• Line a tray with wax paper.

• Either in a double boiler or in the microwave melt the white chocolate being careful not to overheat. If the chocolate is still a little thick after melting add a small amount of vegetable oil.

• Holding the stem, dip each strawberry in the white chocolate making sure the berry is covered in chocolate, scrape the excess chocolate and set the berry point side down on the lined tray. Repeat until all of the berries are coated in white chocolate.

• Set in the refrigerator until the chocolate is set.

• While the white chocolate is setting melt the dark chocolate in a double boiler.

• Remove the berries from the refrigerator.

• Holding the berry by the stem, dip the berry at an angle so that you get a coating of chocolate from the point to the stem, scrape off the excess and repeat on the other side of the berry.

• When dipped return each berry to the lined tray and back into the refrigerator to set.

• Once set pipe a bow tie and buttons on the front of each berry.

• The berries are now ready to serve or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a day.

