Food Court: Roasted Tomato Soup with OC

Chef Victor Bagan with Odessa College shows us how to make roasted tomato soup.

Here's the full recipe as provided by OC:

Ingredients:

8 large tomatoes cut in half with the core removed.

1 red pepper, cut in ½ de-seeded

Salt and pepper

Olive oil

4 cloves of garlic peeled chopped

1 medium onion chopped.

1 cup of vegetable or chicken broth

½ cup of cream

Pinch of brown sugar

1 table spoon Italian herbs or ½ cup of chopped fresh basil

Method:

Heat the oven to 400 ℉.

Toss the tomatoes and peppers in some olive oil season with salt and pepper, put on a baking sheet and cook in the oven until the tomatoes are soft and the skins coming away from the tomatoes.

While the tomatoes are cooking in a skillet sweat the onions and garlic.

When the tomatoes are cooked, remove the skins, put the cooked tomatoes, peppers, onions and garlic in a food processor/blender and puree until smooth, if you want to leave it a little chunky feel free to do so.

Transfer the pureed vegetables to a sauce pan and add the stock, bring to a boil and simmer for about 10 minutes.

Add the cream and basil, correct the seasoning with the salt and pepper, if the soup is a little acidic add a little brown sugar, be careful it’s easy to add way too much.

Bring the soup back to serving heat and serve.

