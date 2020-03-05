Food Court: Shortbread with OC

Victor Bagan, the Odessa College Culinary Arts Department Chair, shows us how to make shortbread. He calls them Annie's Granny's Shortbread.

Ingredients:

3/4 cup powdered sugar

1 pound unsalted butter

4 cup pastry flour

1 pinch salt

Instructions:

1. Mix all the ingredients together to the texture of course sand. The dough should barely hold together.

2. On a floured board roll out to about 1 inch thick.

3. Cut to shape.

4. Prick with a fork and sprinkle with sugar.

5. Bake at 350 for approx. 10 mins or until edges begin to turn golden brown.