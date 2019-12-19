Food Court: Salmon and Phyllo with OC

Victor Bagan, the Odessa College Culinary Arts Department Chair, shows us how to cook salmon and phyllo.

Ingredients:

2 tsp. butter

4 tbsp. butter

4 sheets phyllo dough

4 piece skinless salmon fillet

4 tbsp. Dijon mustard

Salt & pepper

2 tsp. fresh lemon juice

1 lb. Steamed asparagus

1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.

2. Place 1 sheet phyllo dough on cutting board; brush with 1 teaspoon melted butter. Top with 1 sheet phyllo. Cut to make 2 (9- by 7-inch) rectangles. Repeat with 2 more sheets phyllo.

3. Lay salmon fillet on short side of each phyllo rectangle. Brush each fillet with 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard; sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Roll up and place, seam side down, on parchment- lined baking pan. Brush with 1 tablespoon melted butter; bake 12 to 14 minutes (salmon will be opaque throughout).

4. Whisk remaining melted butter, fresh lemon juice, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in bowl. Pour over salmon and steamed asparagus.