Food Court: Salade Niçoise with OC

Chef Victor Bagan with Odessa College shows us how to make Salade Niçoise, a French classic.

Here's the full recipe as provided by OC:

Salade Niçoise

Serves: 6

Ingredients

4 Each Tomatoes, peeled and de-seeded

12 Ounce Green beans blanched

4 Ounce Black olives

6 Ounce Baby red potatoes cooked and sliced

4 Each Anchovies fillets diced

4 Each Eggs hard boiled wedges (optional)

As req Vinaigrette

As req Lettuce

Directions:

Cook the eggs and chill.

Cook the green beans and chill.

Cook and chill the potatoes.

Skin and dice the tomatoes.

From this point on you have two options.

1) Gently mix all the ingredients in a bowl binding with the vinaigrette, dressing the salad on a bed of lettuce (this is the classical method).

2) Creating a pleasing arrangement of the ingredients on a bed of lettuce and drizzle with the vinaigrette.

