Food Court: Phyllo Fruit Tart with OC

Victor Bagan, the Odessa College Culinary Arts Department Chair, shows us how to cook Phyllo dough fruit tarts.

Filling:

- 2 eating apples, peeled and cut into slices about ¼" thick

- 1 oz butter

- 1 oz sugar

- Cinnamon to taste

- Melt the butter in a medium skillet, sauté the apples until they are just tender but without color.

- Add the sugar and cinnamon, taste the apples, if they need more sugar or cinnamon add some.

- Cook for a couple of minutes, remove from the heat and cool.

Crust:

- 2 sheets of phyllo

- 1 oz melted butter

- Sugar for sprinkling

- Lay one sheet of phyllo on a baking sheet, brush with butter lightly sprinkle with sugar

- Lay a second sheet of phyllo on top of the first, brush with butter sprinkle with sugar.

- Fold the sheets in half creating 4 layers

- In the center of the phyllo put your cooked apples, trim excess dough to a rough round shape leaving about 2" inches of phyllo around the edge, if you wish to add some berries you should do so at this stage.

- Fold the edges over the top of the apple filling the center should be exposed.

- Light brush with butter and sprinkle with sugar, bake at 375 until golden brown, about 30 minutes.

- Remove from the oven and serve with ice-cream, caramel or whatever you wish.

Chef's Note:

Remember the measurements are general, add a little more or less as you wish, add berries or nuts. Use pears instead of apples, put softened cream cheese under the apples, change the filling to pastry cream and mangoes, use a pre-made pie filling, this is your tart do what you want to make it yours.