Food Court: Pad Thai the Quick Way

Victor Bagan, the Odessa College Culinary Arts Department Chair, shows us how to make "Pad Thai the quick way."

Serves 2 for lunch or 1 for dinner.

Ingredients:

1 box of Pad Thai Noodles (Grocery store, Asian isle)

1 red pepper thinly sliced

2 cloves of garlic sliced

3 green onions cut on a bias

2 large mushrooms sliced

1 jalapeno cut into thin strips

3 oz. of protein thinly sliced, beef, pork, chicken, shrimp or a mixture

1 table spoon sesame oil

3 table spoons olive oil

Bean sprouts optional

Thin carrot strips optional

Chopped cilantro

Method:

1. cut all of the vegetables and the proteins

2. follow the direction on the box for the noodles, they usually take about 5 minuets

3. in a large skillet heat the oils to a medium heat

4. quickly sauté the peppers and mushrooms till just tender

5. add the garlic and cook for a couple of minuets making sure not to brown it.

6. add the protein and cook through

7. add the noodles to the pan and mix, cook about 2 mins

8. plate garnish with the green onion's cilantro, bean sprout and carrots.

