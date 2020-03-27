Food Court: Pad Thai the Quick Way

ODESSA, Tx. (KOSA) – Victor Bagan, the Odessa College Culinary Arts Department Chair, shows us how to make "Pad Thai the quick way."
Serves 2 for lunch or 1 for dinner.
Ingredients:
1 box of Pad Thai Noodles (Grocery store, Asian isle)
1 red pepper thinly sliced
2 cloves of garlic sliced
3 green onions cut on a bias
2 large mushrooms sliced
1 jalapeno cut into thin strips
3 oz. of protein thinly sliced, beef, pork, chicken, shrimp or a mixture
1 table spoon sesame oil
3 table spoons olive oil
Bean sprouts optional
Thin carrot strips optional
Chopped cilantro
Method:
1. cut all of the vegetables and the proteins
2. follow the direction on the box for the noodles, they usually take about 5 minutes
3. in a large skillet heat the oils to a medium heat
4. quickly sauté the peppers and mushrooms till just tender
5. add the garlic and cook for a couple of minutes making sure not to brown it.
6. add the protein and cook through
7. add the noodles to the pan and mix, cook about 2 mins
8. plate garnish with the green onion's cilantro, bean sprout and carrots.