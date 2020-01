Victor Bagan, the Odessa College Culinary Arts Department Chair, shows us how to make mushroom soup for cold winter days.

Ingredients:

1 pound sliced mushrooms

2 ounces butter

2 ounces flour

1 pt. chicken stock

1/4 pt. milk or cream

Instructions:

Melt the butter in a heavy pan.

Add the mushrooms and cook slowly.

When tender add the flour to thicken.

Slowly add the chicken stock and bring to a boil.

Thin to the desired constancy with the milk and correct the seasoning.