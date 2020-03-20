Food Court: German Potato Salad with OC

Victor Bagan, the Odessa College Culinary Arts Department Chair, shows us how to make German Potato Salad.

Ingredients

• 2 pounds red potatoes

• I onion finely diced

• 12 ounces bacon

• 1/3 cup apple cider vinegar

• 3 tablespoons sugar

• 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• Freshly ground black pepper

• 1 tablespoon minced fresh garlic about 3 large cloves

• 1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

Instructions

- Clean the potatoes and cook in boiling salted water.

- While the potatoes are cooking, dice the bacon and cook in a skillet.

- When the bacon has browned, remove from the skillet and set aside, in the bacon grease genially cook the onion without browning.

- When the onions are cooked, add the vinegar, garlic and mustard to the skillet and cook for a couple of minuets until thick like a glaze.

- While the dressing is reducing, cut the cooked and still warm potatoes into dice or slices.

- Add the cut potatoes, and bacon to the dress and heat through, season with salt and pepper.

- Add the parsley just before serving.

- This should be served warm.

Serves 6.

