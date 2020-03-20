Food Court: German Potato Salad with OC

ODESSA, Tex. (KOSA) – Victor Bagan, the Odessa College Culinary Arts Department Chair, shows us how to make German Potato Salad.
Ingredients
• 2 pounds red potatoes
• I onion finely diced
• 12 ounces bacon
• 1/3 cup apple cider vinegar
• 3 tablespoons sugar
• 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• Freshly ground black pepper
• 1 tablespoon minced fresh garlic about 3 large cloves
• 1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley
Instructions
- Clean the potatoes and cook in boiling salted water.
- While the potatoes are cooking, dice the bacon and cook in a skillet.
- When the bacon has browned, remove from the skillet and set aside, in the bacon grease genially cook the onion without browning.
- When the onions are cooked, add the vinegar, garlic and mustard to the skillet and cook for a couple of minuets until thick like a glaze.
- While the dressing is reducing, cut the cooked and still warm potatoes into dice or slices.
- Add the cut potatoes, and bacon to the dress and heat through, season with salt and pepper.
- Add the parsley just before serving.
- This should be served warm.
Serves 6.