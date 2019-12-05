Food Court: Phyllo Walnut & Orange Cigars with OC

MIDLAND, Tx. (KOSA) – Victor Bagan, the Odessa College Department Chair - Culinary Arts, shows us how to cook Phyllo dough Walnut and Orange Cigars.
Ingredients:
- 3 sheets of Phyllo
- Melted butter
- Zest of an orange
- Chopped toasted walnuts
- Sugar
Directions:
- Line a cookie tray with parchment paper.
- Mix the sugar, orange zest and chopped nuts, set aside.
- On a cutting board, carefully lay out one sheet of the dough, brush with melted butter, lay a second sheet on top and brush with butter, repeat with the third sheet of dough.
- Cut the dough into 4 strips lengthways.
- Lay out a row of the orange nut filling about the thickness of a pencil on the edge of one of the strips of dough.
- Gently roll the dough over to form a cigar shape. At this point you should have a long thin roll, cut the roll into 2 cigars.
- Place each cigar on the baking sheet, brush with melted butter and sprinkle with sugar, repeat the process with the remaining 3 strips of dough.
- Bake at 375°F until light brown.
- Remove the baking tray from the oven and transfer the cigars to a cooling rack.
- Allow to completely cool before either dipping the ends in melted chocolate or storing in an airtight container.