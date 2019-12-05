Food Court: Phyllo Walnut & Orange Cigars with OC

Victor Bagan, the Odessa College Department Chair - Culinary Arts, shows us how to cook Phyllo dough Walnut and Orange Cigars.

Ingredients:

- 3 sheets of Phyllo

- Melted butter

- Zest of an orange

- Chopped toasted walnuts

- Sugar

Directions:

- Line a cookie tray with parchment paper.

- Mix the sugar, orange zest and chopped nuts, set aside.

- On a cutting board, carefully lay out one sheet of the dough, brush with melted butter, lay a second sheet on top and brush with butter, repeat with the third sheet of dough.

- Cut the dough into 4 strips lengthways.

- Lay out a row of the orange nut filling about the thickness of a pencil on the edge of one of the strips of dough.

- Gently roll the dough over to form a cigar shape. At this point you should have a long thin roll, cut the roll into 2 cigars.

- Place each cigar on the baking sheet, brush with melted butter and sprinkle with sugar, repeat the process with the remaining 3 strips of dough.

- Bake at 375°F until light brown.

- Remove the baking tray from the oven and transfer the cigars to a cooling rack.

- Allow to completely cool before either dipping the ends in melted chocolate or storing in an airtight container.

