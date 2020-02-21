Food Court: Chocolate Truffles with OC

Victor Bagan, the Odessa College Culinary Arts Department Chair, shows us how to make Chocolate Truffles.

Ingredients:

12 ounces good chocolate

4 ounces whipping cream

1 ounces melted butter

3 ounces powdered sugar

1 ounces coco powder

16 each paper candy cups

Instructions:

1. Melt the chocolate in a bowl over a pan of hot water. It is important that no water gets into the chocolate.

2. When melted add the cream and butter and stir till well mixed.

3. Allow to cool in the refrigerator till firm 3-4 hours or overnight.

4. Using a spoon or scoop divide into 16 balls.

5. Mix the powdered sugar and coco powder together.

6. Roll the balls into this mix to get well coated.

7. Place into paper cups to serve.

