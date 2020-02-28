Food Court: Chicken Picatta with OC

Victor Bagan, the Odessa College Culinary Arts Department Chair, shows us how to make Chicken Piccata.

Ingredients:

2 Chicken breasts

As req. Butter blend

As req. Seasoned flour

1/2 Ounce Shallots finely diced

1 Tbsp. Capers

As req. Lemon juice

As req. Chopped parsley

Instructions:

1. Heat the butter blend in a shallow pan.

2. Dip the chicken breasts in the seasoned flour.

3. Saute the chicken until it half cooked.

4. Add the shallots and cook until translucent.

5. Add the capers.

6. Deglaze the pan with the lemon juice.

7. Add the parsley.

