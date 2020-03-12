Food Court: Chicken Dijon with OC

Chef Victor Bagan, the Odessa College Culinary Arts Department Chair, shows us how to make Chicken Dijon.

Ingredients:

- 2 Chicken breast flattened

- 2 oz. of Dijon Mustard

- Bread Crumbs

- 2 oz. white wine

- 2 oz. butter

- 2 oz. cream.

- Chopped parsley

Instructions:

1. Flatten the chicken breasts.

2. Smear each breast with the Dijon mustard.

3. Dip the chicken breast in seasoned breadcrumbs, you may need to pat the crumbs into the mustard.

4. Melt the butter in a skillet over a medium heat.

5. Gently cook the chicken until golden brown and then turn the breast over, cooking the reverse side.

6. Remove from the pan and keep warm.

7. Add the wine to the pan and reduce by 50% add a tablespoon of Dijon mustard, cook for about 2 minutes.

8. Add the cream and reduce until the sauce will coat the back of a spoon.

9. Put some sauce on your serving plate, add a chicken breast and sprinkle with parsley.