Food Court: Cherry Clafoutis with OC

Victor Bagan, the Odessa College Culinary Arts Department Chair, shows us how to make Cherry Clafoutis.

A clafoutis is a cross between baked custard and an oven-baked crepe. It is a simple dessert but delicious when served warm with whipped cream. It is at its best when served with cherries, but you can use any stone fruits that you like with this dessert. A cherry pitter is the easiest way to remove stones if you are using fresh cherries, or you can use a can of dark cherries in water, syrup or juice instead, frozen work well to.

Serves 4.

Ingredients

- 1/3 cup granulated sugar

- ¼ cup all-purpose flour

- 3 large eggs

- 1½ cups milk

- 1 tsp vanilla extract

- 1 tsp grated lemon rind

- Pinch salt

- 1 lb cherries, pitted, or canned drained or frozen

- 2 tsp butter

Method

1. Butter a round 9-inch cake pan and sprinkle with 1 tbsp sugar.

2. Combine flour and remaining sugar in a large bowl. Whisk together eggs, milk, vanilla, grated lemon rind and salt in a small bowl. Whisk egg mixture into flour mixture and let stand for 15 minutes.

3. Preheat the oven to 425°F.

4. Pour a film of batter on bottom of prepared cake pan. Scatter cherries over layer of batter and cover with remaining batter. Dot with 2 tsp butter and bake for 25 to 35 minutes or until puffed and brown.