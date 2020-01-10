Food Court: Breakfast Egg Bake with OC

Victor Bagan, the Odessa College Culinary Arts Department Chair, shows us how to make a breakfast egg bake.

Ingredients:

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

6 eggs, whisked

12 ozs chorizo, diced

2 slices bread, cubed

1/3 red bell pepper, diced

2 green onions, chopped

1 Jalapeno diced

2 cloves of chopped garlic

3 tablespoons milk

salt and ground black pepper to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

Heat a skillet on medium heat, crumble the chorizo into the skillet, cook until just done and remove.

Add the diced peppers to the skillet and gently cook until soft but without color, add the garlic and cook for a couple of minutes still without color.

Beat the eggs and milk until combined, add Cheddar cheese, chorizo, bread, peppers and garlic green onion, garlic, salt, and black pepper until well-combined; pour into prepared baking dish.

Bake in the preheated oven until eggs are set, 20 to 25 minutes.

Serve with hash browns of country fried potatoes.

