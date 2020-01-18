Food Court: Baked Brie with OC

Victor Bagan, the Odessa College Culinary Arts Department Chair, shows us how to make baked brie.

Ingredients:

• 1 sheet frozen puff pastry (pre-packaged - usually they come two in a pack)

• 1 tablespoon butter

• 1/2 cup coarsely chopped pecans

• 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 1 8-14 ounce wheel Brie

• 1/4 cup brown sugar

• 1 egg beaten

• Crackers and sliced apples for serving

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Defrost puff pastry for approximately 15 to 20 minutes by laying it out at room temperature. Once it has defrosted, unfold it.

2. In a saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Sauté the pecans in the butter until golden brown, approximately 5 minutes. Add the cinnamon and stir until pecans are coated well.

3. Place the pecan mixture on top of the Brie and sprinkle the brown sugar over the mixture. Lay the puff pastry out on a flat surface. Place the brie in the center of the pastry. Gather up the edges of the brie, pressing around the brie and gather at the top. Fold and pinch the edges together so it doesn't come open. Brush the beaten egg over top and side of Brie.

4. Place Brie on a cookie sheet and bake for 20 minutes until pastry is golden brown.