Food Court: Escalope of turkey (or chicken) with Sweet Chili Sauce

Odessa College Chef Victor Bagan shows us how to make Escalope of turkey (or chicken) with Sweet Chili Sauce.

Here's the full recipe as provided by OC:

Ingredients:

4 x 4 oz slices of raw turkey breast

4 green onions cut on an angle

4 oz mushrooms sliced

1 tablespoon grated ginger

4 crushed garlic cloves

1 red pepper cut into thin strips

1 Jalapeno diced

6 oz Sweet chili sauce

Chopped cilantro

Vegetable oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Heat a heavy bottom skillet to medium with just enough oil to cover the bottom.

Season each of the turkey slices with salt and pepper.

Quickly cook the turkey slices in the oil until one side is light brown, turn over and repeat, then remove the turkey slices from the skillet and keep warm.

Add the peppers to the skillet and cook a couple of minutes, add the mushrooms and repeat.

Add the garlic, ginger and cook for about 1 minuet. Add the green onions and then the chili sauce.

When the sauce is hot adding the turkey slices back to the pan and cook for a couple of minutes.

Serve with cooked rice, sprinkle the cilantro on top.

