Focused Care at Crane disputes critical comments made by county judge

Focused Care at Crane is speaking out against Crane County Judge Roy Hodges after they say the judge "mischaracterized" their handling of testing at the nursing home.

This week we learned sixteen residents and five employees at the Focused Care at Crane nursing home had tested positive for COVID-19. Crane County reports all these tests were performed by Odessa Fire Rescue.

On Friday, Hodges told the Odessa American Focused Care "made zero effort to get anybody tested or do anything."

However, in an emailed statement, Focused Care disputes that claim writing that the facility had scheduling testing for Tuesday, May 26 and that round of testing was cancelled because OFR did it first.

Focused Care also countered another critical comment Hodge made regarding their efforts.

Hodge told the OA Focused Care was non-compliant, but Focused Care said the administrator was in touch with the judge that same Friday he made those comments and there's no record of Hodges trying to contact Focused Care executives beforehand.

The email also said residents who have tested positive are being taken care of in isolation while the team members are recovering at home.

More results from testing at the nursing home are expected to be released Sunday, May 24.

CBS7 has reached out to Hodges to hear what he has to say about these claims made by Focused Care.