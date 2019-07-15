Florida teen attacked by shark while boogie-boarding

Jackie Jozaitis, 16, said she was attacked by a shark Friday while vacationing on Amelia island, just north of Jacksonville in north Florida.

Jozaitis said she had been boogie-boarding in the morning when she was bitten on her heel and ankle.

The high school student said she didn’t see the shark but felt the jaw snap. That’s when she ran towards shore yelling for help.

She said her friend was able to help her by applying pressure to the wound as crews rushed to the scene.

At first, she didn’t know what attacked her until she says she saw the teeth marks on her heel and ankle.

The scary moment turned educational for Jozaitis as she says she learned a valuable lesson since.

“The main thing for me was to make sure of your surroundings, to be knowing what’s happening around you, because if I have decided not to go during sunrise, to find out that’s when sharks feed during sunrise and we didn’t know that,” she said.

Jozaitis has since received eight stitches. Meanwhile, she’ll have to use crutches and a wheelchair to get around.

But most importantly, she says she’ll be OK in a couple of weeks.

