Florida man impersonating deputy pulls over real one

Someone pretending to be a law enforcement officer attempted a traffic stop on someone who carries a real badge.

Barry Lee Hastings Jr. was booked by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Thursday night for impersonating a public officer after he pulled over an off-duty Lee County deputy along Interstate 4, east of Tampa, a news release said.

Hastings pulled behind the deputy with emergency lights flashing from his black Crown Victoria and then told the deputy to “slow down.”

The deputy twice challenged Hastings to show his credentials.

He told him he had left them at the office, but that the “deputy he could follow him back to the ‘station’ so he could obtain and show him his credentials.”

Hastings fled when the deputy threatened to get law enforcement involved and dialed 911.

He was caught a few miles away and placed under arrest.

Hastings’ Crown Vic was decked out similar to an officer’s car. It had a siren, white and amber flashing lights and a citizens band radio.

He was released Friday on a cash bond, the jail website said.

