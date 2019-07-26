Five suspects arrested in connection to Big Spring firearms burglary

Big Spring police have arrested five suspects in connection to the burglary of dozens of firearms from a business.

On July 12 the Big Spring Police Department was called to the Higginbotham Bartlett Lumber store at 1900 East FM 700 for a burglary.

An investigation revealed that 48 firearms had been stolen from the business.

An investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division led police to arrest several suspects over the course of 24 hours.

The suspects have been identified as:

Anselmo Rangel, 22, charged with Driving While License Invalid, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, Violation of a Protective Order Warrant, Theft of a Firearm, Deadly Conduct

Marcello Rangel, 19, charged with Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member (Warrant), Assault Family Member & Intentionally Impeding Normal Breathing (Warrant), two counts of Theft of a Firearm

Enrique Rangel, 20, charged with Disregard Stop Sign (Warrant), Aggravated Assault in a Motor Vehicle (Warrant), Parole Violation (Warrant), two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, two counts of Theft of a Firearm.

Jarryel Hill, 18, charged with two counts of Theft of a Firearm.

A 15-year-old boy who has not been identified has been charged with Burglary of a Building and two counts of Theft of a Firearm.

Big Spring police say that they have not recovered all of the stolen firearms. Many of the weapons are suspected of being sold.

More arrests and charges are expected to be made.

If you have purchased a firearm and have questions about it being stolen you are asked to call Criminal Investigations Division Sergeant John Haynes at 432-264-2558.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (432) 263-8477. You can also leave a tip online here.