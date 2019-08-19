Five officers graduate from the Odessa Police Academy

The Odessa Police Department has five fresh faces joining its ranks.

According to a release, the five officers graduated from the Odessa Police Academy's 18th Session on August 16.

The following comes from the Odessa Police Department:

Elizabeth Frescas: Frescas is 28 years of age and was born in El Paso, Texas and raised in Canutillo, Texas. Frescas graduated from Canutillo High School. Frescas began her career with the Odessa Police Department on December 26, 2018 and is a graduate of the 18th session of the Odessa Police Academy.

Patrick Christopher Gillis: Gillis is 28 years of age and was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Gillis graduated from Holy Trinity High School. Gillis served in the army and is currently serving in the Army Reserve. Gillis began his career with the Odessa Police Department on January 14, 2019 and is a graduate of the 18th session of the Odessa Police Academy.

John Thomas Mize: Mize is 25 years of age and was born in Bartow, Florida and raised in Westbrook, Texas. Mize graduated from Westbrook High School. Mize served in the U.S. Navy. Mize began his career with the Odessa Police Department on November 5, 2018 and is a graduate of the 18th session of the Odessa Police Academy.

Andrea Mora-Rosales: Mora is 31 years of age and was born in Lovell, Wyoming and raised in Powell, Wyoming. Mora graduated from Natrona County High School. Mora began her career with the Odessa Police Department on September 10, 2018 and is a graduate of the 18th session of the Odessa Police Academy.

Jimmie L. Rainey III: Rainey is 23 years of age and was born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee. Rainey graduated from Collierville High School. Rainey is currently serving in the Tennessee Army National Guard. Rainey began his career with the Odessa Police Department on December 3, 2018 and is a graduate of the 18th session of the Odessa Police Academy.