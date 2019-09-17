Five mobile mobiles burnt to the ground after two fires spark in West Odessa

Within just a few hours of each other, two different West Odessa fires burnt five mobile homes down to rubble.

The first one on Love Drive leveled one trailer and three RVs.

One of the homeowners said his generator malfunctioned causing the blaze .. But fortunately no one was hurt.

“Of course, there are some homes that are now lost but they can be replaced,” Joann Vasquez said. “The main thing is that they’re out and they’re safe.”

A friend of those residents said all of them will have a place to stay as they look for new homes.

But soon after another fire erupted just two miles away.

Odessa fire officials said someone violated the county’s burn ban by burning debris next to what was a single wide trailer.

Authorities said the trailer had been abandoned for about a year and no one was inside when it burned.

The department said this blaze easily could have spread to occupied houses nearby if not for the quick action of first responders.

“Luckily we were able to get here before it caught anybody else you know the other residents here were at risk,” Odessa Fire Captain Marc Brown said. “If it would have gone out of hand, it could have burned other structures down. People don’t realize that.”

The Odessa Fire marshals are tasked with investigating both of these incidents.

