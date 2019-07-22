Five kids, three adults hurt in Brewster County crash

A total of eight people were sent to the hospital following a crash along Highway 90 on Sunday evening.

According to the Alpine EMS West Texas Ambulance Service, authorities responded to a single-vehicle rollover nine miles east of Marathon around 7 p.m.

When first responders arrived on scene they found a van that had rolled over. Eight victims, five kids and three adults, were hurt and taken to the Big Bend Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alpine Fire Rescue, the Brewster County Sheriff's Office and the Marathon Volunteer Fire Department all assisted with the crash.