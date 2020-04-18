Five coronavirus cases connected to EZ Rider in Ector County

The Ector County Health Department is alerting the public after staff and drivers for EZ Rider tested positive for the coronavirus.

The following comes from the Ector County Health Department:

The Ector County Health Department in conjunction with Midland Odessa Urban Transit District-EZ Rider-Public Transit would like to make the public aware of five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ector County, consisting of office staff and EZ rider bus drivers. The Health Department and EZ Rider have been actively working together to gather information to ensure the safety of the community. EZ-rider has been implementing precautions for its staff and drivers, dictated by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the FTA (Federal Transit Administration). EZ-rider implemented precautions for the safety of its EZ-riders by requiring masks to be worn by all drivers.

The Ector County Health Authority would like to notify the public of possible exposure on April 08, 2020. The Ector County Health Authority is advising the public that may have rode the EZ rider bus Odessa route #3, to self-monitor until 04/22/2020. Per the Health Authority, any ODESSA resident that develops signs and symptoms of COVID-19 should contact the Ector County Health Department for further recommendations.

Please visit the EZ-rider webpage for information on bus stops http://www.ez-rider.org/odessa-maps.html