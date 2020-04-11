SWEET STORY: First responder father reunites with son after self-quarantine

A video was shared many times on social media that featured a special moment between a father and his young son.

Jose Soliz is an investigator with the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office. Soliz went into self-quarantine after checking up on several Reeves Co. residents who tested positive for COVID-19.

Soliz recently came out of quarantine and visited his son. In the video, the child is seen spellbound sitting on a play car. His father spoke to him over the speaker in his law enforcement vehicle. When the child saw his father step out of the car, he ran toward him. The father scooped his son up in his arms and the child cried on his father’s shoulders.

The West Texas father said he wasn’t quite expecting that reaction. "It was just a lot of emotion between both of us. and like i said i needed that hug just as much as he did. it was just good to be able to see him and hold him again after so long," he said.