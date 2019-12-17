First grade students receive special gift

First graders in one Permian Basin city received a gift this morning that will keep on giving and giving for years to come.

For the 29th year, a group of local teachers and librarians give out books to every first grader in Midland County.

According to Joy Cunningham with the organization, this give-a-way is part of "A Storybook Christmas" which is organized by delta kappa gamma, a society of women educators.

"First graders are new readers. They are learning to read and if they already know how to read, they are improving their reading and so they need to practice, practice, practice,” said Cunningham.

The group will give away over 3,000 books to students not only in Midland ISD but also Greenwood ISD and any private schools that are in the Tall City.

First grade teacher at De Zavala Elementary, Jamie Saldana said her students were grateful for the donation and that many were excited to be able to keep the books and not have to return them.

"It is really important for first graders as they are learning how to read this year, some of them are already very well at reading. They are good at reading. I think it is so important for them to get books to take home and so they can practice and it's really fun for them to read to their younger siblings,” said Saldana.

Organizers said they want students to keep learning during winter break which is why they hand out the books right before the holidays.

