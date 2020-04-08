First coronavirus cases confirmed in Howard County

Howard County officials announced Wednesday that they have their first confirmed case of coronavirus.

The following comes from Howard County:

On April 8, 2020 at approximately 3:15 PM, the City of Big Spring and Howard County officials were notified of a positive test result for COVID-19. The patient is 74 years of age and is a female. This patient is currently being treated by Scenic Mountain Medical Center.

Several weeks ago, local officials to include, Howard County Judge Katherine Wiseman, City of Big Spring Mayor Shannon Thomason, and Howard County Emergency Management started following the COVID-19 pandemic and has since maintained communication with community, state and federal agencies.

In order to prepare for the COVID-19 pandemic. Local officials have worked quickly to direct local medical professionals to the state and federal resources available for items such as PPE's and continue to work with state and federal officials on appropriating some of these items.

Local officials continue to work with various local agencies to mitigate mutual concerns and reach conclusions on how best to handle this situation.

Your local officials commend all community stakeholders that have been affected by this pandemic as hard decisions have had to be made in the interest of all our citizens.

A press conference will be held at the City of Big Spring Council Chamber at 307 East 4th Street in Big Spring at

6:00 PM on Wednesday April 8th, 2020