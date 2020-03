The first coronavirus COVID-19 case was confirmed in Lea County on Saturday.

The family members of the patient have been notified and are all in quarantine, according to a Facebook post by the Lea County Sheriff's Office.

There is no word yet on where the patient has been or where they are believed to have contracted the virus.

This is the third confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Permian Basin. The first two case were reported in Crane County and Midland on Thursday.