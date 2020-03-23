First coronavirus COVID-19 case confirmed in Gaines County

South Plains Public Health District has confirmed that Gaines County has its first coronavirus COVID-19 case.

According to a release, the case was not acquired locally in the county.

The Health District is now working to identify people who had recently come in contact with the patient to identify potential exposure risks.

No details were released on the patient.

The following comes from the South Plains Public Health District:

The South Plains Public Health District and our health care partners will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the Seminole area to prepare for the possibility of more local cases. Please continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices.