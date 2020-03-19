Coronavirus COVID-19 case confirmed at Midland Memorial Hospital

Midland Memorial Hospital officials say they have their first confirmed coronavirus COVID-19 case. This is the second case that has been reported in the Permian Basin.

According to MMH, the patient is a man in his 60s who is an inpatient at the hospital.

The patient is in isolation.

There is no word yet on where he is believed to have contracted the virus.

This is the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Permian Basin. The first case was reported in Crane County on Thursday afternoon.