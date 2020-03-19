First confirmed case of coronavirus reported in Crane County

Officials have announced that there is one confirmed case of coronavirus COVID-19 in Crane County. This is the first confirmed case in the Permian Basin.

According to a release, Crane County Judge Roy Hodges has been in contact with the State Health Services to confirm where this person was infected.

Crane Memorial Hospital has been in contact with the CDC.

The people involved with the case have been ordered to stay home and not leave quarantine.

Judge Roy Hodges has also declared and signed a Declaration of Local State of Disaster due to Public Health Emergency.

The Crane County Courthouse will be closed until March 24, 2020 for the Crane County Commissioners Court special meeting and at 10 a.m. for a regular meeting of the court. After the meetings end the closure will resume until March 30.