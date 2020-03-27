First case of coronavirus confirmed in Ector County

Ector County Judge Debi Hays confirmed this afternoon that a local resident has tested positive for coronavirus.

She said the county was still gathering information as to "where the person has been, their name, where they worked, and where they were tested,"

HIPPA regulations do not allow for a patient's name to be released to the public.

Hays said as soon as she has that information, she will do a Facebook Live or a post to inform the community.

Ector County has said for the past two weeks it did not have any patients testing positive for coronavirus.

But, on a new web page published by the Ector County Health Department Thursday, the city and county reported that it had only done around 40 tests, compared to more than 200 at Midland Memorial Hospital.

Judge Hays refused to explain today why the numbers were so low, saying she didn't have them all together today, but would have a better grasp on them Saturday.

Midland Mayor Patrick Payton organized a daily afternoon news conference last week to help keep the community informed of Midland's growing number of coronavirus patients. He;'s included representatives from MMH, the health department and the county.

Odessa Mayor David Turner and Judge Hays have only held two news conferences in the past two weeks.

When asked today why he though Ector County's testing numbers were so low, Mayor Turner said he didn't know and referred us to Judge Hays.

