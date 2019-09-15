The location where the youngest victims was shot and killed helped the Odessa community remember those who first responded during that day.

First Responders in the Permian Basin were treated to hot dogs, hamburgers and soft drinks.

Freedom Buick and GMC in Odessa hosted a ‘First Responder Appreciation Cookout.’

The general manager said it has been hard for some of his employees so putting together an appreciation grill out not only helps his workers but also gives the community a place of gathering.

“To have an event out here where we can BBQ, smile, hand out sodas burgers and hot dogs. It is important to us, to have a little bit of normalcy at our place of business,” said Johnson.

Johnson said it was important for the dealership to come together and put together this event to help the community to heal.