First Jiu-Jitsu tournament held in Odessa

For the very first time, there was a jiu-jitsu tournament held in Odessa.

440 people from across Texas, ranging from 4-year-olds to 60-year-olds, competed in the event at the Ector County Coliseum on Saturday.

The students who practice in the area said they were excited that this tournament was brought to Odessa, because the closest place to compete in the past has been up in Lubbock.

Organizer Chris Catalino said he was overwhelmed by the event's success and hopes to hold another tournament in Odessa later this year.