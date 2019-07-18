Firefighters battling fires near Fort Davis

Firefighters in Fort Davis are battling fires on Thursday morning.

According to the Fort Davis Fire Department, there are two fires burning on the McCoy Ranch in northwest Jeff Davis County.

Firefighters first learned of the fires around 2:18 p.m. on Wednesday.

The fire department says that the fires are on a mountain and that crews have to hike up to the flames.

A total of eleven Fort Davis firefighters took part in putting out the fires as well as a Texas Forest Service task force.

As of Wednesday night the fires have burned 80-100 acres.