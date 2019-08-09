No injuries reported following fire at Midland Memorial Hospital

UPDATE: The following comes from the City of Midland:

Shortly after 6 a.m. a fire was reporter in the roof of the old tower at Midland Memorial Hospital causing the evacuation of a portion of the hospital.

Fire has been put out and all patients that were evacuated have been brought back into the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries have been reported.

City of Midland officials confirm to CBS7 that there is a fire at Midland Memorial Hospital this morning.

Patients at the hospital have messaged us saying that they are being evacuated.

There is a large scene of first responders around the hospital.

CBS7 has a crew heading to the scene now and will update this story as more information becomes available.