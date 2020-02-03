Fire destroys house, stops at scriptures written on studs

A home was completely destroyed by a fire late Sunday night, except several wall studs where scriptures from the Bible were written.

The fire happened around midnight on Sunday. There were no injuries. The home was a total loss.

Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2 posted a series of photos to Facebook.

“What caught our eyes was that the homeowners had written scriptures on wall studs through the house. The fire stopped at the scriptures!!” the post read.

“This gave me goosebumps,” one Facebook user said in the comments.

“A truth that truly defies human understanding,” said another comment.

