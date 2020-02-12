Fire destroys home south of Big Spring

A home was destroyed by a fire early Wednesday morning in Howard County.

According to our media partners at KBest Media, the Howard County Volunteer Fire Department was called to a fire in the 4700 block of Chaparral Road at 2 a.m.

Firefighters found a home on fire at the address. No one was inside at the time but the home was declared a complete loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Howard County Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by the Big Spring Fire Department and the Howard County Sheriff's Office.