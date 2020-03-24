Find out how H-E-B is staying stocked and safe

Local leaders and grocery stores want residents to know there is no shortage of food. On Tuesday, CBS7 was invited inside the H-E-B on 42nd Street in Odessa too see how they’re keeping people safe and well-fed.

"I'm proud to say we have a very full store today," Store Leader David Dowd said. "Many of the products that have been in short supply here recently, we received in the store. We have lots of water, paper products, meat and produce. Everything is looking really good."

So how has H-E-B been able to keep food and supplies on the shelves during this crisis?

"Our supply team all the way through our manufacturing," Dowd said. "To our warehouses and our truck drivers, they've all just stepped up and done a really great job making sure we stay in-stock."

H-E-B is also using "controlled entry," limiting the morning rush at its stores in Midland and Odessa.

"We are controlling how many come in," Dowd said. "We usually let about 20 in at a time. We usually have upwards of 200 customers shopping with us first thing in the morning, so we try to get them in the store within the first 20 or 30 minutes."

But by keeping the store stocked throughout the day, shoppers should be able to skip the morning lines and still find what they’re looking for.

"There really is no need to try and hoard product or store product," Dowd said. "H-E-B is going to great lengths to make sure that we get product every day, and I think everybody will be pleased with what they see."

Additionally, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, H-E-B has posted signs around the store to remind people about social distancing.

They’ve also installed protective barriers at the checkout lines for the safety of customers and employees.