Final services begin Wednesday for Sheriff Gary Painter

The final services for Sheriff Gary Painter are set to begin on Wednesday.

A viewing will be held at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home located at 3800 North Big Spring Street in Midland from 4-6 p.m.

On Thursday Sheriff Painter's funeral service will be held at the Midland County Horseshoe.

That service will be shared on the CBS7 Facebook page and at CBS7.com.

A memorial has been set up at the Midland County Sheriff's Office at 400 South Main. The memorial is located at Sheriff Painter's assigned parking space and is open to the public.