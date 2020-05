Two more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Ector County.

According to Brandy Garcia, the director of the Ector County Health Department, two elderly men died from the virus.

The deaths happened on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

No other details were released on the victims.

These are the fifth and sixth COVID-19 related deaths in Ector County.

151 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Ector County. Ninety-seven patients have recovered from the virus.