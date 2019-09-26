Fiddlesticks Farms returns for 12th year this weekend

While it may not feel like it, Fall is here, and Fiddlesticks Farms is reopening to celebrate the season.

CBS7 and some young students got a sneak peek at the farm’s 12th year.

The farm is offering dozens of activities like a corn maze, pumpkin patch and livestock pens as well as new features like the paintball shooting gallery.

Owners said letting the kids explore the crops and animals isn’t all just for fun.

“Even when they come out on the weekends with their families, they still get that education,” Fiddlesticks Farms Co-Owner Jessica Norton said. “But they don’t know that, they realize that they’re learning. But they’re just hanging fun and they take that back with them and they kind of understand.”

Fiddlesticks Farms opens Saturday at 10 a.m. and will be open until 9 p.m..

Their Sunday hours are 1 p.m. - 6 p.m..

