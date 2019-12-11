FedEx driver’s temper tantrum caught on doorbell camera

A FedEx driver had a complete meltdown while trying to move a large box with a couch in it.

Ring camera catches FedEx driver's temper tantrum. (Source: WISN, Hearst, Andrea Wendorf/Ring vo, CNN)

The whole episode was captured on a doorbell camera at the home where the pickup was made.

“I don’t understand. People always get this heavy (expletive),” the driver said.

In the video, the FedEx employee can be seen tipping over a 144-pound package and pushing it through the snow, while he’s talking on his phone.

"Just to let you know, this is a (expletive) pickup,” the driver said.

The video shows the driver, still on his phone, trying to lift the box into his truck.

“It’s (expletive) pathetic every single (expletive) day. I have to deal with Justin doesn’t put it in the right, the right (expletive) area,” the driver said. “I’ll call you later.”

And with that, the package crashes to the ground in the middle of the street.

Homeowner Andrea Wendorf was watching her doorbell video from work as everything unfolded.

“I was actually in shock. I just sat there the entire time like, ‘wow,’” Wendorf said. “I just wanted to hear what else he was going to say.”

The package is big but was within the company’s 150-pound weight limit, according to the FedEx website.

In this case, Wendorf was returning a couch from Wayfair that arrived damaged. It was the second one delivered that way.

"The frame was broken on it both times,” she said. “So, now we're wondering if it was broken because of the way they treat merchandise."

Wendorf says she sent FedEx the video, but never got a response.

Now she just wants an apology.

"I mean, they're getting paid for it. They're getting paid to deliver large items,” Wendorf said. “Wayfair sells a lot of furniture.”

WISN TV reached out to FedEx and got a response.

“The behavior depicted in the videos is unacceptable,” the company said. FedEx also promised to “take the appropriate steps to address this matter."

Copyright 2019 WISN via CNN. All rights reserved.